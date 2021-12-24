Citigroup Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $55.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.62.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

