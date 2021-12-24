Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Shares of CI stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

