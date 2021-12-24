Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 2,456,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,918,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$142.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

In other news, Director Clayton Donald Allan bought 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

