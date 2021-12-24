Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 31.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $190.64 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

