Christopher S. Gaffney Sells 250,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

