ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $34.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 16.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 158.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

