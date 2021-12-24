ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $34.26.
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 16.09%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.