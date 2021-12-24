Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $216.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Chemung Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.