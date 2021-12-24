Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $784.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $784.79.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $648.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

