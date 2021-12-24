CHADS VC One Day Trading Volume Hits $376.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $376.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,447,264 coins and its circulating supply is 46,303,367 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.