Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $182.44

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ceres has a market cap of $914,830.83 and approximately $59,152.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $182.44 or 0.00356384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.93 or 0.07964162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,166.30 or 0.99951867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,890 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

