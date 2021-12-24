Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of CNTA stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 50,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,250. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,149,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

