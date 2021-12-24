CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.33. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 55,961 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

