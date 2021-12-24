Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2,233.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $74.60 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.24 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.