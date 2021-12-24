Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce $88.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.35 million. Celsius posted sales of $35.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $298.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.36 million to $305.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $507.36 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 118,272 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 649,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. Celsius has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 678.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

