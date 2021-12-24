CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CVM opened at $8.37 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $360.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.15.

In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

