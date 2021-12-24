CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CVM opened at $8.37 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $360.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.15.
In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
