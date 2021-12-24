Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 4,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 66,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHAA. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 851,667 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Catcha Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 196,637 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Catcha Investment by 801.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 177,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Catcha Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

