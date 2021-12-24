Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 184,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.03. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

