Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

