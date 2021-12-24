Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.97

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 190503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSV. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

