Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce sales of $391.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.57 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $348.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.
Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.
