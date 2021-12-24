Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce sales of $391.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.57 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $348.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 830.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,117 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.