CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 11323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $628.38 million, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,041,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,021,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

