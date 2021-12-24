Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

