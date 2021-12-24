CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $136.99, but opened at $144.02. CarMax shares last traded at $132.78, with a volume of 17,743 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.68.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

