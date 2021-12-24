Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.