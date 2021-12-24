CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 1,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.