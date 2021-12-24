Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Insmed Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insmed in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Insmed stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.19. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Insmed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

