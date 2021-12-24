Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce $116.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.92 million and the lowest is $103.35 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $455.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $580.85 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $619.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 6,306,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,152. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

