Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CANO. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE CANO opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,147,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

