Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$226.56 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$180.92 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$159.44 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$178.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

