Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$226.56 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$180.92 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$159.44 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$188.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.