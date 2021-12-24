Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

