Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CM. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

