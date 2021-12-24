Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden Sells 29,607 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

