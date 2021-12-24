Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $15,505,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,621,352 shares of company stock worth $160,121,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

