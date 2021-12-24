Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

