Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

