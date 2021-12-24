Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 34,912 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,240 shares of company stock worth $134,588,496 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Truist increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

