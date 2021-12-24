Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given New $62.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.