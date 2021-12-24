Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -171.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $845,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

