Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.31. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.