Brokers Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.