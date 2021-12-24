Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.46). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTYX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $17.02 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

