Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $40.71

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

MOS stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 51.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

