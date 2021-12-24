Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $381.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $978,842.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $85,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.