Brokerages Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $54.51

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 212,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,057. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 49.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $7,744,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

