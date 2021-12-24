Brokerages Set Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) PT at $45.25

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Koppers has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.