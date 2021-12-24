Brokerages Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) Price Target at GBX 324.50

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.29).

Several research firms have commented on IWG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.10) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.36) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 284.60 ($3.76). 179,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,324. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. IWG has a one year low of GBX 255 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.12).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.