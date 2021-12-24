Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT at $225.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.85. 49,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

