Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $8,717.25

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,717.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.93. 35,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,365. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.97.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Ferguson by 40.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 78,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

