Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce $67.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $66.55 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $226.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

RSKD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

